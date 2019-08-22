AC reviewed arrangements to commemorate holy month of Muharram ul Haram peacefully

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Assistant Commissioner Nadar Shahzad Khan on Thursday reviewed arrangements to observe holy month of Muharram ul Haram peacefully and paid visit to Bukhari Shah graveyard and Government City Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Nadar Shahzad Khan on Thursday reviewed arrangements to observe holy month of Muharram ul Haram peacefully and paid visit to Bukhari Shah graveyard and Government City Hospital.

Accompanied by officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration and Revenue Department, the AC directed the concerned authorities to take appropriate measures for cleanliness at culmination point of mourning process especially Bukhari Shah Graveyard.

He said that encroachments should be immediately cleared from the Graveyard vicinity to facilitate mourners and observance of Muharram ul Haram in peaceful manner.

He said that staff of TMA and Fire brigade should remain alert to effectively respond in case of emergency on the holy occasion.

Later, the Assistant Commissioner was taken round to Government City Hospital where he reviewed facilities being offered to patients. He also inquired about medical facilities in the hospital and checked medicines stocks.

He urged doctors and paramedics to ensure their presence and continue their duties with same high dedication.