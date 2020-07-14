AC reviews anti-dengue arrangements

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Tuesday visited the residential area of Union Council Skakrail and reviewed the quality of anti-dengue surveillance teams' work

The AC checked the attendance and worksheet of the field teams.

He visited the area and inquired about the work of dengue field teams from the residents.