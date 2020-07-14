UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Reviews Anti-dengue Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:42 PM

AC reviews anti-dengue arrangements

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Tuesday visited the residential area of Union Council Skakrail and reviewed the quality of anti-dengue surveillance teams' work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Saddar Tuesday visited the residential area of Union Council Skakrail and reviewed the quality of anti-dengue surveillance teams' work.

The AC checked the attendance and worksheet of the field teams.

He visited the area and inquired about the work of dengue field teams from the residents.

Related Topics

Dengue Saddar From

Recent Stories

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

31 minutes ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

2 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

2 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

2 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.