UrduPoint.com

AC Reviews Anti-dengue Measures In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 07:16 PM

AC reviews anti-dengue measures in city

The district administration Sukkur remained active for ensuring measures against dengue here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration Sukkur remained active for ensuring measures against dengue here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC), Majid Mako along with deputy district health officer (DDHO) Sukkur visited different areas of Sukkur city to review the anti-dengue arrangements.

He inspected the in-door as well as out-door precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Dengue Sukkur

Recent Stories

QESCO to be held online Kachhari on Sept 12 for re ..

QESCO to be held online Kachhari on Sept 12 for resolving complaints

2 seconds ago
 Free medical camp held in Kurram

Free medical camp held in Kurram

3 seconds ago
 SSUET organises briefing about flood relief drive

SSUET organises briefing about flood relief drive

5 seconds ago
 Hot, dry weather to prevail in Sukkur division

Hot, dry weather to prevail in Sukkur division

7 seconds ago
 Youth Branch of Turkish Patriotic Party Proposes I ..

Youth Branch of Turkish Patriotic Party Proposes Immortalizing Memory of Daria D ..

2 minutes ago
 Meeting approves schemes for School Education Depa ..

Meeting approves schemes for School Education Department

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.