AC reviews anti-dengue measures in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration Sukkur remained active for ensuring measures against dengue here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration Sukkur remained active for ensuring measures against dengue here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC), Majid Mako along with deputy district health officer (DDHO) Sukkur visited different areas of Sukkur city to review the anti-dengue arrangements.

He inspected the in-door as well as out-door precautionary measures.