AC reviews arrangement at 'Ehsas Program Centres'

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad Rural, Surhan Aijaz Abro Friday visited different cash distribution centres established under Federal Government's Ehsas Programme and reviewed arrangements for disbursement of cash amount among poor people.

According to a handout, AC visited Cash Distribution Centres at Tando Jam, Maso Bhurgari, Chokhi and Mosa Khatian and reviewed arrangements made for facilitation of the deserving persons.

On the occasion, Surhan Abro directed officers concerned to ensure implementation on health advisory of the government regarding prevention of COVID-19.

As per the government directives large gatherings are banned therefore order must be maintained to contain spread of corona virus in the district, she added.

The officers of concerned department and Police were also accompanied with Assistant Commissioner during visits.