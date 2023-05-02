AC reviews arrangements at several SSC exam centers

(@FahadShabbir)

Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar on Tuesday visited several exam centers in the Tehsil and inspected arrangements for the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar on Tuesday visited several exam centers in the Tehsil and inspected arrangements for the ongoing Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2023.

The assistant commissioner, following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, paid visits to different schools in Tehsil Paharpur where the SSC exams were being conducted by the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan.

During his visit, the AC expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and gave necessary directions to the concerned officials for ensuring smooth conduct of the examination.

Meanwhile, upon receiving information about the availability of cheating materials, the assistant commissioner also raided at different book centers and recovered a quantity of cheating material. He also imposed fines on the owners of that book centers.

He said that cheating and use of unfair means would not be tolerated in the examination, adding, the strict action would be taken against violators.