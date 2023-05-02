UrduPoint.com

AC Reviews Arrangements At Several SSC Exam Centers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 08:08 PM

AC reviews arrangements at several SSC exam centers

Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar on Tuesday visited several exam centers in the Tehsil and inspected arrangements for the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar on Tuesday visited several exam centers in the Tehsil and inspected arrangements for the ongoing Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2023.

The assistant commissioner, following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, paid visits to different schools in Tehsil Paharpur where the SSC exams were being conducted by the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan.

During his visit, the AC expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and gave necessary directions to the concerned officials for ensuring smooth conduct of the examination.

Meanwhile, upon receiving information about the availability of cheating materials, the assistant commissioner also raided at different book centers and recovered a quantity of cheating material. He also imposed fines on the owners of that book centers.

He said that cheating and use of unfair means would not be tolerated in the examination, adding, the strict action would be taken against violators.

Related Topics

Visit Dera Ismail Khan BISE

Recent Stories

Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

8 minutes ago
 Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve ..

Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve quality of services

8 minutes ago
 Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

8 minutes ago
 8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons ..

8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons recovered

8 minutes ago
 700 e-challan issued through briefcam software dur ..

700 e-challan issued through briefcam software during last month

3 minutes ago
 Hollywood writers strike as studio talks collapse

Hollywood writers strike as studio talks collapse

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.