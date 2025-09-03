AC reviews arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A meeting was held here on Wednesday chaired by Assistant Commissioner

Shireen Gul to review arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal.

According to an official spokesperson here, the meeting was attended by representatives

from various departments, including police, Rescue 1122, Wasa, SWMC, and other relevant

institutions.

The meeting reviewed security, sanitation, electricity supply, and other arrangements

for Rabi-ul-Awal processions in the city.