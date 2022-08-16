UrduPoint.com

AC Reviews Arrangements Of Anti-polio Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration is striving to make the ongoing four-day anti-polio campaign a complete success by ensuring each child upto the age of five years in the district is administered polio vaccination drops.

Surveillance and monitoring-oriented efforts have been stepped up as vaccination points are frequently visited by officials concerned throughout the district.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed on Tuesday visited the fixed polio points at Police Lines hospital and certain areas of union council Baloch Nagar and Medina Colony to review progress on the second day of the campaign.

He also met the mobile polio teams and discussed various matters pertaining to the ongoing drive.

He issued necessary instructions to the polio workers and urged them to continue their duties with the same spirit to ensure that no child upto the age of five years was left without polio vaccination drops.

According to the district health department about 1598 vaccinators have been trained to give polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit, entry points and markets.

Mobile teams to visit door to door and fixed centers have been set up at the hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers to vaccinate children.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr Hafiz Muhammad Gul Farooq Bhetani said the district has been divided into two blocks, which will be visited by anti-polio teams to vaccinate the targeted population of children in those areas.

The first block consisted of Tehsil Dera, Tehsil Prova and Tehsil Pharpur in which the drive will continue from August 15 to 18 to administer anti-polio drops to children.

While the second block which comprises Tehsil Kulachi, Tehsil Daraban and merged tehsil Darazinda would be covered during the four-day campaign from August 18 to 22.

