AC reviews cleanliness

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Sarai Alamgir Assistant Commissioner Farooq Azam inspected the main bazaar to review cleanliness and encroachment issues.

During the visit, three shops were sealed for dumping waste into the drain and setting up temporary structures.

The AC directed municipal staff to ensure proper sanitation and warned that negligence would not be tolerated.

He said that encroachments and poor waste management not only create inconvenience for citizens but also damage the city’s environment.