AC Reviews Cleanliness Drive In Kharian
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 01:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kharian Ahmad Sher on Wednesday visited Mandi road to inspect the ongoing cleanliness drive.
During the inspection,he noted that all locations along the route had been cleared, and sanitation teams were actively working to maintain hygiene standards
Director of RR Waste Management Company Waseem Asadullah accompanied the AC during the visit.
The AC appreciated the efforts of the sanitation staff and directed them to ensure sustained cleanliness, particularly in public areas,to provide citizens with a clean and healthy environment.
Recent Stories
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July
Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong
Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space
AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025
Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July
Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025
Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chrome browser
US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success of Alaska summit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independence Day to mark victory in Maarka-e-Haq, says Info Minister20 seconds ago
-
Hameed Lon extends Independence day greetings, lauds ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ as a symbol of Pakistan’ ..22 seconds ago
-
14th August revisited: Honouring sacrifices that shaped Pakistan25 seconds ago
-
All set in Kashmir to celebrate 78th Pakistan Independence day, victory of 'Maarka e Haq ' with full ..34 seconds ago
-
Bus traveling from Panjgoor to Karachi overturns, 1 killed & multiple injured40 seconds ago
-
ACANAP organizes ceremony in connection with Independence Day43 seconds ago
-
13 criminals held46 seconds ago
-
Ports operating profitably despite partial capacity use: NA told48 seconds ago
-
Healthcare professionals salute organ donors, encourage public involvement on 'Organ Donation Day'51 seconds ago
-
23 power pilferers held55 seconds ago
-
AC reviews cleanliness drive in Kharian57 seconds ago
-
Transgender community celebrates Independence day to convey message of solidarity, patriotism31 minutes ago