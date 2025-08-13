AC reviews cleanliness drive in Kharian

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kharian Ahmad Sher on Wednesday visited Mandi road to inspect the ongoing cleanliness drive.

During the inspection,he noted that all locations along the route had been cleared, and sanitation teams were actively working to maintain hygiene standards

Director of RR Waste Management Company Waseem Asadullah accompanied the AC during the visit.

The AC appreciated the efforts of the sanitation staff and directed them to ensure sustained cleanliness, particularly in public areas,to provide citizens with a clean and healthy environment.