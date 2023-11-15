Open Menu

AC Reviews Construction Work Of Thandyani Road

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

AC reviews construction work of Thandyani road

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqib Saleem Wednesday led a team on a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing development work on Thandiani Road, addressing both project-specific concerns and broader issues affecting the local community.

According to the details, during the visit, Saqib Saleem engaged in discussions with the contractor and residents to gain insights into the ongoing development work. Ensuring the adherence to specified standards, he provided necessary instructions to guarantee the completion of the road development work at the highest quality.

Furthermore, Saleem directed local authorities to prioritize and swiftly address issues prevailing in the Thandiani area.

Emphasizing the significance of road clearance and cleanliness, particularly following recent snowfall, Assistant Commissioner Saqib Saleem urged the contractor to maintain smooth traffic flow on the roads. Specific instructions were issued to alleviate challenges faced by the residents of Thandiani.

