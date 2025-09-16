AC Reviews Dengue Preventing Measures In Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 01:40 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC), Javed Mumtaz Lakhuwara here on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review prevention measures for the dengue virus in the tehsil.
Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO), Dr Asim Waqar, Chief Officer Municipal Committee, Pervaiz Akhter, DSP, Saleem Khan, and officials of other concerned departments attended the meeting.
The DDHO briefed the meeting that the dengue virus spread from mosquitoes of clean water, and the health department was making all effort to control the virus.
He pointed out that the campaigns had been launched to raise awareness among the people about the disease in the tehsil.
The AC also urged the people to cooperate with the administration to prevent the spread of the virus in the area.
