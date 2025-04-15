AC Reviews Facilities At Nawaz Sharif Park
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sidra Sattar on Tuesday visited Nawaz Sharif Park Pasrur and
reviewed facilities.
During the visit, poor sanitation arrangements were seen in the park, to which, the assistant commissioner expressed displeasure.
She directed the staff to ensure immediate cleanliness and sought an explanation from the
concerned municipal authorities.
