AC Reviews Facilities At THQ Hospital
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 07:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Gujrat Bilal Zubair visited the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kunjah to inspect healthcare facilities, including the outpatient department (OPD), emergency ward, medicine store, and cleanliness arrangements.
He inspected various wards and departments, checked staff attendance found to be satisfactory and noted that the OPD was functioning normally, providing timely medical services. The AC reviewed the medicine store and expressed satisfaction over the availability of essential medicines. Cleanliness conditions were also found satisfactory.
He interacted with patients and their attendants, who expressed satisfaction with the treatment and staff behavior. The assistant commissioner directed the hospital administration to further improve services to ensure continued quality healthcare for the public.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad ranked among top 100 safest cities worldwide7 minutes ago
-
AC reviews facilities at THQ Hospital7 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on RTI held at Ekkaghund7 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi being provided appropriate facilities as per rules: IHC told7 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful anti-terrorist operation in Kech17 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for March17 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman SBA resolves complaints , provide relief to applicants17 minutes ago
-
Experts call for green entrepreneurship and women’s empowerment to tackle climate crisis17 minutes ago
-
Open court regarding education and enrollment in Kohat17 minutes ago
-
AC inspects exam center27 minutes ago
-
GCWUS VC attends women universities consortium27 minutes ago
-
Life term awarded to three accused in drug case27 minutes ago