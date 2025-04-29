AC reviews facilities at THQ Hospital

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Gujrat Bilal Zubair visited the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kunjah to inspect healthcare facilities, including the outpatient department (OPD), emergency ward, medicine store, and cleanliness arrangements.

He inspected various wards and departments, checked staff attendance found to be satisfactory and noted that the OPD was functioning normally, providing timely medical services. The AC reviewed the medicine store and expressed satisfaction over the availability of essential medicines. Cleanliness conditions were also found satisfactory.

He interacted with patients and their attendants, who expressed satisfaction with the treatment and staff behavior. The assistant commissioner directed the hospital administration to further improve services to ensure continued quality healthcare for the public.