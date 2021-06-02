AC reviews facilities in Sahulat Bazaar

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha on Wednesday visited Sahulat Bazaar at Bhatta Chowk to review arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha on Wednesday visited Sahulat Bazaar at Bhatta Chowk to review arrangements.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the AC checked attendance of staff and directed the livestock management to ensure provision of chicken and eggs in the Sahulat Bazaar.

Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha also checked rates and quality of fruits and vegetables.

He also inspected coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in thebazaar.