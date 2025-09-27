Open Menu

AC Reviews Flood Damage Assessment Survey

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM

AC reviews flood damage assessment survey

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor ul Ain Qurashi, Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair visited Mouza Shahbazpur and Chak Rehman to inspect the ongoing damage assessment survey in flood-hit areas.

According to the district administration spokeperson During the visit, the AC reviewed the performance of joint survey teams and checked their attendance, records, and survey procedures.

He emphasized the importance of accuracy and transparency in documenting losses so that timely relief could be provided to the affected families. The AC also directed officials to complete the survey on priority to ensure early rehabilitation measures.

