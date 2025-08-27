AC Reviews Flood Situation In Sambrial
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima Bandial reviewed the flood situation
in the areas adjacent to the Chenab River and inspected rescue points.
Flood relief camps initially set up in low-lying areas have now been shifted to safer zones
within Sambarial city.
Rescue 1122 teams are actively helping evacuate residents from affected areas to ensure
their safety.
The assistant commissioner urged the public that areas adjacent to the Chenab River which
are at risk of flooding, should be evacuated and shifted to safe places.
She directed that all relevant departments remain on high alert, prepared to manage any
emergency arising from the flood situation.
