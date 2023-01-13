UrduPoint.com

AC Reviews Flour Situation At Flour Mills For Facilitating People In DMJ

D.M. JAMALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dera Murad Jamali (DMJ) Asadullah Sumalani on Thursday reviewed the flour situation at various flour mills, and utility stores to ensue sufficient supplies of flour were available in the city.

He instructed the flour traders that strict action would be taken against hoarders as well as against those violating the official price list. Therefore, he added, it was necessary to ensure the supply of flour to the public as per the government rate.

He said that immediate steps were being taken in this regard so that the poor people do not have to face any more problems in getting flour in the area.

He said that the first effort of the district administration was to ensure that people do not have to face any kind of difficulties in getting flour, adding that at present, there was no shortage of flour in Dera Murad Jamali as enough flour was available in all the shops, which was being closely monitored.

While the subsidized flour bags are being sold at the utility stores fairly so that more poor sections can benefit from the measures taken by the government, he said.

Later, Assistant Commissioner Dera Murad Jamali Asadullah Sumalani also took action against those involved in deductions of the amount for the deserving women of the Benazir Income Support Programme.

