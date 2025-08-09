AC reviews nullah cleaning work

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmed Sher, accompanied by representatives of the Special Monitoring Unit (SMU), conducted a field visit to inspect the ongoing cleaning work of the central nullah.

The inspection was aimed to assess the progress of desilting operations and ensure that the work meets required quality standards. During the visit, the AC directed the concerned staff to expedite the cleaning process to improve water flow and prevent blockages during the monsoon season.

He also stressed maintaining cleanliness and proper disposal of waste to ensure the sustainability of the drainage system.