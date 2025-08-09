AC Reviews Nullah Cleaning Work
Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 04:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmed Sher, accompanied by representatives of the Special Monitoring Unit (SMU), conducted a field visit to inspect the ongoing cleaning work of the central nullah.
The inspection was aimed to assess the progress of desilting operations and ensure that the work meets required quality standards. During the visit, the AC directed the concerned staff to expedite the cleaning process to improve water flow and prevent blockages during the monsoon season.
He also stressed maintaining cleanliness and proper disposal of waste to ensure the sustainability of the drainage system.
Recent Stories
Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..
World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces
Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..
Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC reviews nullah cleaning work8 minutes ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince invites PM to attend FII8 minutes ago
-
Engr Khalid appointed IESCO's new CEO8 minutes ago
-
PDMA DG issues flood alert for Sutlej River ahead of next monsoon spell, calls for caution8 minutes ago
-
Two profiteers arrested18 minutes ago
-
PHA prepares for grand Independence Day celebrations18 minutes ago
-
WASA Sargodha assigns field duties to officers for improved services28 minutes ago
-
Awareness drive on modern rice farming held in Kharian28 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood relief & monitoring camps28 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits under-construction Agriculture Mall28 minutes ago
-
Two departmental stores penalised28 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman condemns Indian ban on Kashmiri books as ‘worst example of fascism’58 minutes ago