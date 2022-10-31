AC reviews ongoing anti-polio campaign in Paharpur

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Aneeq Anwar on Monday visited different localities and reviewed the ongoing anti-polio campaign in Tehsil Paharpur.

The assistant commissioner paid these visits following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nasrullah Khan.

During his visit, Aneeq met with polio workers and reviewed their performance. He also issued special instructions to the polio workers to make the campaign successful by covering every child of the tehsil.

He said the polio was a crippling disease and "we all should play role to secure our future generations from permanent disability."