AC Reviews Prices
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam visited the Ramazan Bazaar to assess the availability, quality, and prices of essential food items.
During his visit, he inspected various stalls, checking the quality of vegetables, fruits, flour, sugar, and other necessities.
He also interacted with shoppers to inquire about the facilities provided in the bazaar and directed the staff to address any issues faced by the public.
Farooq Azam instructed the relevant authorities to ensure provision of the best possible facilities to the citizens and warned against profiteering or hoarding. He emphasized that the purpose of Ramazan Bazaars is to provide relief to the public, and all items must be sold strictly at government-fixed rates.
Recent Stories
CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening
Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port
AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Annual inter-school Quran recitation competition held6 minutes ago
-
AC reviews prices6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-polio drive arrangements16 minutes ago
-
Prof Dr Amjad Ali Arain Assumes Charge as Vice Chancellor of GC University Hyderabad26 minutes ago
-
Taxila Police bust 2-member street criminals gang26 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews emergency plan for Juma, Eid days26 minutes ago
-
ZAB Martyred anniversary to be observed with great zeal & passion: Murad Ali Shah26 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on voting rights, voter registration held26 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for polio eradication campaign26 minutes ago
-
Woman police squad deployed in Lodhran26 minutes ago
-
Russia provides over 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Kurram26 minutes ago
-
Attempt to steal transformer backfires as thief gets stuck26 minutes ago