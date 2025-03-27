AC reviews prices

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam visited the Ramazan Bazaar to assess the availability, quality, and prices of essential food items.

During his visit, he inspected various stalls, checking the quality of vegetables, fruits, flour, sugar, and other necessities.

He also interacted with shoppers to inquire about the facilities provided in the bazaar and directed the staff to address any issues faced by the public.

Farooq Azam instructed the relevant authorities to ensure provision of the best possible facilities to the citizens and warned against profiteering or hoarding. He emphasized that the purpose of Ramazan Bazaars is to provide relief to the public, and all items must be sold strictly at government-fixed rates.

