AC reviews PULSE system, revenue recovery

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Gujrat Bilal Zubair chaired a meeting of revenue officers to review the PULSE system and assess revenue recovery progress.

The meeting, held on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, was attended by tehsildars, naib tehsildars, patwaris, and other officials.

Discussions focused on digital record management under the PULSE system, updates on revenue cases, and public service measures. The assistant commissioner instructed officials to expedite revenue recovery, ensure coordination with relevant departments for dues collection, and resolve public grievances promptly.

He emphasised that revenue targets must be met and that efficiency and merit should be upheld. He said the effective implementation of the PULSE system would enhance transparency in revenue matters and facilitate the public.