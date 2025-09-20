Open Menu

AC Reviews Rainwater Drainage Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair visited Jinnah Disposal Station to inspect the arrangements in place for the drainage of rainwater.

During the visit, he reviewed the functioning of pumping machinery and other essential facilities to ensure uninterrupted water disposal during rainfall.

He emphasized that all relevant staff must remain alert and fully prepared to handle any emergency situation arising from heavy rains.

The Assistant Commissioner also directed the officials to carry out timely maintenance of all equipment to ensure smooth and efficient service delivery to the public.

