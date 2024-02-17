Open Menu

AC Reviews WSSC Cleanliness Drive Under 'Khushal KP Program'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM

AC reviews WSSC cleanliness drive under 'Khushal KP Program'

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) A cleanliness drive under the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Programme launched by The Water and Sanitation Services (WSSC) DI Khan was in full swing to keep the city neat and clean.

Under the program, the main drains of the city got cleaned, and garbage was also removed from different localities.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) of DI Khan Mansoor Arshad, Assistant Commissioner (AC) of DI Khan Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, and WSSC staff, they reviewed the sanitation arrangements at various places in the city, including Tank Adda, Wensum College, Mufti Mahmood school, and other different places.

On this occasion, the AC said that drains should be cleaned before expected rains. He called for the cooperation of the citizens and urged them to refrain from dumping garbage in the drains to ensure cleanliness and the elimination of encroachment. 

He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage in drains, but that it should be placed in designated places so that it could be disposed of easily.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Tank Mufti From Rains

Recent Stories

Police arrest PTI leader Salman Akram Raja over pr ..

Police arrest PTI leader Salman Akram Raja over protest against election rigging

21 minutes ago
 PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings

PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings

29 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns ..

Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns over electoral fraud

1 hour ago
 Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for firs ..

Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for first time

2 hours ago
 Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to ..

Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central co ..

2 hours ago
 Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan d ..

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks r ..

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound

16 hours ago
 QMC plans to conduct building survey

QMC plans to conduct building survey

16 hours ago
 Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash ..

Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina

16 hours ago
 Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dha ..

Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan