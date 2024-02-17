AC Reviews WSSC Cleanliness Drive Under 'Khushal KP Program'
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) A cleanliness drive under the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Programme launched by The Water and Sanitation Services (WSSC) DI Khan was in full swing to keep the city neat and clean.
Under the program, the main drains of the city got cleaned, and garbage was also removed from different localities.
On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) of DI Khan Mansoor Arshad, Assistant Commissioner (AC) of DI Khan Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, and WSSC staff, they reviewed the sanitation arrangements at various places in the city, including Tank Adda, Wensum College, Mufti Mahmood school, and other different places.
On this occasion, the AC said that drains should be cleaned before expected rains. He called for the cooperation of the citizens and urged them to refrain from dumping garbage in the drains to ensure cleanliness and the elimination of encroachment.
He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage in drains, but that it should be placed in designated places so that it could be disposed of easily.
Recent Stories
Police arrest PTI leader Salman Akram Raja over protest against election rigging
PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings
Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns over electoral fraud
Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for first time
Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central co ..
Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nawab Jangez Marri wins PB-9 Kohlu seat2 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrest 6 gamblers during raid2 minutes ago
-
Five power pilferers booked2 minutes ago
-
All set for PSL season 9 event12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest PTI leader Salman Akram Raja over protest against election rigging21 minutes ago
-
Election Commission rejects Rawalpindi commissioner's rigging claims32 minutes ago
-
UoS brought about educational revolution: VC42 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Malik Tariq Awan joins PML-N1 hour ago
-
Cleanliness drive in full swing1 hour ago
-
Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns over electoral fraud1 hour ago
-
PMC organizes white coat ceremony2 hours ago
-
FDO organizes Trade Fair for poor artists, female farmers2 hours ago