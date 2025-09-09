Open Menu

AC Rida Talpur Visits Punheari Dyke Near Pano Aqil

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 06:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pano Aqil Rida Talpur visited the Punheari dyke on Tuesday where she reviewed the flood situation and met with representatives of a non-governmental organization (NGO) that is organizing a ration distribution program for affected areas.

During the visit, the Assistant Commissioner directed the NGO representatives to inform flood-affected people to leave their homes and move to relief camps, where safe shelter, ration, and other facilities are being provided.

Rida Talpur emphasized that the government has taken all necessary steps to provide food, medical treatment, and livestock facilities to affected people in relief camps.

She urged citizens to persuade affected people to move to camps to ensure their lives and property are safe. Rida Talpur also visited the Veterinary Camp set up on the Outer Kacha Bund in Tehsil Pano Aqil, where he reviewed the treatment and vaccination of livestock.

The Livestock Department's technical staff is providing vaccination and medical facilities to affected animals in the camp.

The Veterinary Camp was staffed by Veterinary Officers Dr. Muhammad Hanif Kalhoro, Dr. Muhammad Kashif Sheikh, Veterinary Officer Poultry Dr. Muzammal Ahmed Sheikh, and Shahjehan Mehsud. Livestock Department officials stated that each animal brought to the camp is being provided with protective vaccination and guidance on disease prevention to ensure the health and safety of animals from flood-affected areas.

The Assistant Commissioner arranged for tents to be provided to Livestock Department doctors and Revenue and Navy department officials, enabling them to perform their duties effectively even during the rains.

