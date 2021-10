AC, RTA officials check un-vaccinated passengers, transport staff in Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmad Ali Soomro and officials of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Anti-Encroachment Police Sunday visited the various bus stands of Larkana city and launched crackdown against non-vaccinated passengers and arrested five persons.

Assistant Commissioner Larkana along-with RTA Secretary inspected Karachi based Passenger Coaches, Buses and Wagons for COVID-19 SOPs, Corona vaccine cards from the passengers and staff of the transport.

Five unvaccinated persons were detained and later released after being vaccinated.

The officials visited New Bus Terminal and private coaches terminal, near PTS Larkana.

The assistant commissioner expressed disappointment over non-vaccination of several passengers, drivers and cleaners and directed the transporters that corona vaccination was mandatory for travelers and Transport staff. Otherwise, strict action would be taken against such transporters, he added.