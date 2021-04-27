AC Ruhana Gul visits Zhob Bazaar to ensure implantation of smart lockdwon

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ruhana Gul Kakar visited Zhob Bazaar last night along with a heavy contingent of FC, police and Levies Force to ensure implantation of smart lockdown

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ruhana Gul Kakar visited Zhob Bazaar last night along with a heavy contingent of FC, police and Levies Force to ensure implantation of smart lockdown.

Assistant Commissioner Ruhana Gul Kakar closed shops, markets and other business centers in the Bazaar.

She said people should implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) saying business centers would be allowed to remain open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. only under SOPs.

The AC Ruhana Gul said strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers after founding them in violation of SOPs and smart lockdown.

She also urged the people and shopkeepers to follow precautionary measures against coronavirus in order to defeat it from the areas.