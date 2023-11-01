Open Menu

AC Rural Crackdowns On Price Hike In PWD, Korang Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Assistant Commissioner Rural Zukhruf Fida Malik on Wednesday inspected PWD and Korang Town in Islamabad on Wednesday to curb the rising prices of essential commodities and imposed fines on errant shopkeepers and warned them to comply with the notified rates or face further action

The Assistant Commissioner Rural said that the operation against price increases is being carried out on a daily basis to ensure that the people of rural Islamabad are not exploited by unscrupulous shopkeepers.

Resident Naeem Zia Khan welcomed the crackdown on price hike and expressed hope that it would deter shopkeepers from overcharging for essential commodities.

Zukhruf Fida said that the authorities would continue to monitor the situation and take strict action against violators.

