AC Rural takes action against illegal polythene bag usage, seals store

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rural here on Saturday paid a surprise visit to several areas of the Rural Sub-Division on the advice of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon to address public complaints.

During the visit, the AC Rural inspected the illegal usage of polythene bags and checked the prices of essential commodities to make sure they adhered to official rates.

He also sealed a store for violating the price list and detained the store owner, who was later released on bail.

The AC Rural said that he would not tolerate any violations of the law and that he would take strict action against those who break the rules.

He also warned other offenders to mend their ways or face the consequences.

The AC was welcomed by the residents of the area, as Zulqarnain Khan a resident of Bahara Kahu expressed satisfaction with the action taken against the violators.

They hoped that the AC Rural would continue to take such action to ensure that the law is enforced in the area.