AC Saddar Checks Enforcement Of One-dish Policy At Wedding Ceremonies

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 07:41 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner, Saddar visited marriage halls to check enforcement of one-dish policy and imposed fines on the violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner, Saddar on Wednesday night visited different marriage halls and marquees to check enforcement of one-dish law at wedding ceremonies.

He informed that fines amounting to Rs 130,000 were also imposed on the violators.

The spokesman said that DC had directed the authorities concerned to conduct raids at marriage halls to check enforcement of one-dish policy.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal had also ordered the authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation of one-dish law at wedding ceremonies.

He instructed the authorities to form special squads to conduct raids and check implementation of the orders of the Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz who directed the authorities to strictly implement one-dish law at wedding ceremonies across the province.

The Commissioner said that any violation of one-dish orders at wedding ceremonies would not be tolerated and that the violators would be dealt with according to the law.

The Commissioner also directed the authorities to spread awareness about the orders of the Punjab government which would bring relief to the working and middle class.

Noor ul Amin Mengal had instructed the Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi division to conduct raids on marriage halls and marquees and impose heavy fines on violation of the orders.

