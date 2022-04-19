UrduPoint.com

AC Saddar Visits Chakri Road Ramazan Bazaar To Review Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar here on Tuesday visited Chakri Road Ramazan Bazaar to review the arrangements and enforcement of the government rates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar here on Tuesday visited Chakri Road Ramazan Bazaar to review the arrangements and enforcement of the government rates.

According to a district administration spokesman, the AC also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities.

The spokesman informed that all ACs of the district on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq were visiting Ramazan Bazaars to review all the arrangements and check rates of essential commodities.

He directed the stallholders to prominently display rate lists at each stall. The AC also checked the availability of wheat flour, being supplied to the citizens on the directives of the Punjab government at Rs 450 per 10 kg bag.

