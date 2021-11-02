AC Saddar visits fruits vegetables market

On the direction of the Punjab Government, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Zahid Hussain visited the Fruit and Vegetable Market Bahawalpur in the morning today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :On the direction of the Punjab Government, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Zahid Hussain visited the Fruit and Vegetable Market Bahawalpur in the morning today.

He inspected the auction of fruits and vegetables.

Secretary Market Committee Mehr Mulazam Hussain was also present. Assistant Commissioner said that the fruits and vegetables should be sold at fixed rates. He said that legal action would be taken against violators.

He also visited various parts of the fruit and vegetable market and inspected the sanitation issues.