AC Samabagh Checks Prices Of Petroleum Products

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 06:20 PM

AC Samabagh checks prices of petroleum products

LOWER DIR, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh, Tariq Hussain Sunday inspected various petrol pumps and checked gauge of various dispensing machines.

He also checked new prices of petrol as notified by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

He ensured availability of fire extinguishers and other fire dousing equipments in petrol pumps.

He warned petrol pumps owners to comply with new rates of petrol and diesel, ensure safety measures at their filling stations.

