AC Sambrial Chairs Meeting On Eid Milad-un-Nabi Preparations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner(AC) Sambrial regarding the preparations for the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH),here on Friday.
According to details,a meeting was held under the chairmanship of AC Ghulam Fatima Bandial at the AC office Sambrial regarding the preparations for the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
The meeting began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.
The meeting was attended by the relevant officials of the Jamaat Ahle Sunnat and officials of government departments.
The organizers of the procession informed the administration about the cleanliness and sanitation of the procession route,security and other issues and the tehsil administration has assured the organizers of full cooperation.
