AC Sambrial reviews training of second batch

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Maheen Fatima on Sunday visited Govt Islamia High school Sambrial to review the training session of second batch for 7th population and housing census.

She expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements regarding the training.

Maheen Fatima said the 7th Population and Housing Census was starting soon across Pakistan.

She said that like other parts of the country, Sambrial had also made trainingarrangements for supervisors and enumerators in connection with the census.