UrduPoint.com

AC Sambrial Reviews Training Of Second Batch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2023 | 02:40 PM

AC Sambrial reviews training of second batch

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Maheen Fatima on Sunday visited Govt Islamia High school Sambrial to review the training session of second batch for 7th population and housing census.

She expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements regarding the training.

Maheen Fatima said the 7th Population and Housing Census was starting soon across Pakistan.

She said that like other parts of the country, Sambrial had also made trainingarrangements for supervisors and enumerators in connection with the census.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sambrial Sunday Government Housing

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of Korea

UAE President receives President of Korea

1 hour ago
 SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sha ..

SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sharjah&#039;s competitiveness

1 hour ago
 UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy pr ..

UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy projects worth AED159 billion in ..

1 hour ago
 Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for ..

Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.