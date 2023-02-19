UrduPoint.com

AC Sambrial Seals Flour Mills

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2023 | 05:10 PM

AC Sambrial seals flour mills

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ahsan Mumtaz has sealed Inayat Cheema Flour Mills Sambrial for misappropriating flour made from government wheat and arrested flour mills manager.

The AC checked the records of the flour mills, which showed that the mill supplied 100 bags of flour made from the government wheat to Cheema Brothers daily.

However, the shopkeeper said that he was supplied with 20 bags of flour once a week.

The assistant commissioner sealed the flour mill for misappropriating government flour. The police arrested the manager Qazi Muhammed Ashraf and registered a case, while District food Control (DFC) Azmat Ali canceled the quota of the flour mills and issued a show-cause notice to the owners.

