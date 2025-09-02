Open Menu

AC Sambrial Visits Flood Victims,distributes Relief At Night

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 12:00 PM

AC Sambrial visits flood victims,distributes relief at night

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) In the light of the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif,a public service mission was underway in the flood-affected areas of Sambrial Tehsil.

According to the details,Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ghulam Fatima visited the flood relief camp and flood-affected villages late Monday night and met the elderly,women and children,encouraged them and listened to their problems.

AC provided ration bags,flour,tents and other food items to the victims.

She said that vaccination of animals and provision of food for them were also being done in the flood-affected areas under the supervision of Deputy Director(DD) of livestock department Sambrial,Dr.

Muhammad Afzal.

AC Ghulam Fatima has issued instructions to the teams formed from various departments to go to the flood-affected areas and provide all possible facilities to the people.

Ghulam Fatima assured the victims that the government was standing with them and was providing them with all possible facilities by utilizing all resources.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

3 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

12 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

12 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

12 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

12 hours ago
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

12 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

12 hours ago
 Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

12 hours ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

12 hours ago
 Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

12 hours ago
 Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil ..

Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan