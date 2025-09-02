AC Sambrial visits flood victims,distributes relief at night

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) In the light of the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif,a public service mission was underway in the flood-affected areas of Sambrial Tehsil.

According to the details,Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ghulam Fatima visited the flood relief camp and flood-affected villages late Monday night and met the elderly,women and children,encouraged them and listened to their problems.

AC provided ration bags,flour,tents and other food items to the victims.

She said that vaccination of animals and provision of food for them were also being done in the flood-affected areas under the supervision of Deputy Director(DD) of livestock department Sambrial,Dr.

Muhammad Afzal.

AC Ghulam Fatima has issued instructions to the teams formed from various departments to go to the flood-affected areas and provide all possible facilities to the people.

Ghulam Fatima assured the victims that the government was standing with them and was providing them with all possible facilities by utilizing all resources.