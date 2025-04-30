Open Menu

AC Sambrial Visits Primary Health Centre

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 07:00 PM

AC Sambrial visits primary health centre

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ghulam Fatima Bandial visited the Bhopalwala Primary Health Centre on Wednesday.

She took a detailed review of cleanliness, administrative matters and attendance of doctors and staff in the hospital. She met patients undergoing treatment in the hospital and checked the arrangements.

