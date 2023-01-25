UrduPoint.com

AC Sambrial Visits Vegetable, Fruit Market

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

AC Sambrial visits vegetable, fruit market

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial, Maheen Fatima visited the vegetable and fruit market early in the morning and reviewed the auction process.

Secretary Market Committee Akhtar Hussain was also present on this occasion.

On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Maheen Fatima visited different parts of the market and reviewed the facilities provided by the market committee to middlemen and buyers.

AC Maheen Fatima also directed the shopkeepers to display the price lists outside their shops.

