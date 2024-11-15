AC Sanghar Stresses Improved Facilities For Persons With Disabilities
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 06:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Sanghar Shafique Ahmed Areesar emphasized the need for resolving issues faced by persons with disabilities and ensuring the provision of necessary facilities.
According to a handout issued on Friday, these directives were given during a meeting of the committee formed to address complaints of persons with disabilities.
The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sarfraz Hussain Shar and Additional Deputy Director of Social Welfare Department Muslim Farooq.
The AC directed the establishment of ramps in offices to facilitate access for persons with disabilities and ensured timely provision of necessary information and certificates to them. The meeting also decided to appoint a focal person to guide individuals with disabilities.
Recent Stories
Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib team holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJ&K)2 minutes ago
-
DEOs directed to return 'Extra Textbooks'2 minutes ago
-
WCLA organises seminar on Fresco preservation at Anarkali Tomb12 minutes ago
-
PU organises introductory talk on books12 minutes ago
-
13 illegal commercial plots sealed12 minutes ago
-
Ketchup unit unearthed, 200kg ketchup discarded12 minutes ago
-
2 killed over land dispute12 minutes ago
-
Govt Municipal Graduate College wins positions in Iqbaliyat12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will not become part of any global conflict: COAS Gen Asim Munir12 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Sri Lankan President on his party's victory22 minutes ago
-
Farmers’ verification starts for livestock cards22 minutes ago
-
VC LUMHS inaugurates 3rd international nursing research conference22 minutes ago