AC Sanghar Stresses Improved Facilities For Persons With Disabilities

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 06:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Sanghar Shafique Ahmed Areesar emphasized the need for resolving issues faced by persons with disabilities and ensuring the provision of necessary facilities.

According to a handout issued on Friday, these directives were given during a meeting of the committee formed to address complaints of persons with disabilities.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sarfraz Hussain Shar and Additional Deputy Director of Social Welfare Department Muslim Farooq.

The AC directed the establishment of ramps in offices to facilitate access for persons with disabilities and ensured timely provision of necessary information and certificates to them. The meeting also decided to appoint a focal person to guide individuals with disabilities.

