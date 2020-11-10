UrduPoint.com
AC Sealed Hotel ,imposes Fines For Coronavirus SOPs Violations

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:38 PM

One hotel was sealed for three days while penalties were imposed on shops on the charges of contravening SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :One hotel was sealed for three days while penalties were imposed on shops on the charges of contravening SOPs.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, action was taken by Assistant Commissioner (AC)Nawabshah Sheraz Ali Laghari.

Due to the second wave of Corona Pandemic and to view the implementation of SOPs issued by Sindh Government, the Assistant Commissioner visited different hotels, restaurants and business centers.

Assistant Commissioner sealed Mirchi-360 Restaurant for three days on the charges of contravening SOPs while penalty was imposed on Royal Taj Restaurant, Sakoon Hotel and Quetta Asia Hotel while penalty was also imposed on D-Mart and fine was recovered on the spot.

He also directed to strictly observe SOPs issued by Sindh Government in order to prevent further spread of pandemic. He warned that no relaxation would be given to any person adding that traders and public shall cooperate with district administration in this regard.

