AC Sealed Illegal Petrol Pumps In Bajaur

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

AC sealed illegal petrol pumps in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) ::District Administration has sealed several illegally set up petrol pumps in Bajaur here on Sunday during a visit to inspect the area and implementation of corona SOPs.

In this regard, a team led by Assistant Commissioner Fazlur Rahim visited petrol pumps in different areas and sealed 17 illegal petrol pumps besides imposing fines on those violating the SOPs issued by the provincial government.

According to officials, most of the petrol pumps were located in Khar Tehsil, which did not have any required documents and had been operating illegally for many years.

More Stories From Pakistan

