AC Sealed Main Branch Of NBP Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:05 AM

AC sealed main branch of NBP Attock

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):Assistant Commissioner Attock Jannat Hussain Nekokara has said that efforts are being made to ensure implementation of SOPs for coronavirus aimed to keep the people safe from virus.

While talking to journalists.

she said that NBP Attock Main Branch was sealed for a day for violation of SOPs but later among the staff three persons were declared COVID-19 positive and the bank has been sealed for two weeks as per the policy of the State Bank of Pakistan. She emphasised upon the people to follow coronavirus SOPs in letter and spirit.

