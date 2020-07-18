UrduPoint.com
AC Seals 10 Illegal Stone Crushing Plants At Chappar Road

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 04:51 PM

At least 10 illegal stone crushing plant Saturday were sealed by the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hassan Ahsan at Chappar road Haripur

According to the details, AC Haripur along with mining department officials and police force sealed ten illegal stone crushing plants at Chappar road those were omitting pollution and using the blasting method which was a threat for the people of surrounding vicinities.

People from several villages of Chappar road have complaint about illegal stone crushing plants to the district administration and request for the ban on them.

