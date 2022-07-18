AC seals 3 under construction plazas in anti-dengue drive

(@FahadShabbir)

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Monday visited different city markets and sealed 3 under construction plazas for not making appropriate arrangements to prevent dengue larva breeding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Monday visited different city markets and sealed 3 under construction plazas for not making appropriate arrangements to prevent dengue larva breeding.

As part of the ongoing anti-dengue drive, Assistant Commissioner Dr Zaneera and health authority officials sealed three under construction plazas located at Murree and Double roads as these places were proven suitable sites for breeding the lethal mosquito.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Chak Jalal Din, Girja road, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq checked the anti-dengue teams' attendance.

He directed the officials to expedite the surveillance of detecting larvae and added that the government was utilizing all resources to check the spread of the killing virus while no negligence would be tolerated.