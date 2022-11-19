UrduPoint.com

AC Seals 6 CNG Stations For Violating Load Shedding Schedule

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022 | 03:20 PM

AC seals 6 CNG stations for violating load shedding schedule

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem on Saturday sealed six Compress Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations those were filling vehicles during the gas load management time and warned others.

According to sources, owing to low gas pressure Sui Northern Gas Pipe Lines Limited (SNGPL), Hazara region issued a load shedding schedule from 6am to 9am and 4pm to 9pm for CNG stations.

Many CNG stations at Karakoram Highway (KKH), Mansehra Road, City areas and Chinar road were violating the schedule and were found filling the vehicles during the load shedding time.

AC Abbottabad sealed six of the CNG stations and warned others.

At the occasion, Saqlain Saleem said that they would not spare the violator of the load-shedding schedule and would bound them to follow the rules and regulations.

Earlier on, the AC also inspected various markets of the city and checked the prices of essential and food items, on the occasion, Saqlain Saleem sealed five shops at the main Bazar, Gurdwara Gali, Tanchi Chowk, Kutchery Chowk and other markets and imposed heavy fines on many shopkeepers for violating the price list issued by the district administration.

Related Topics

Load Shedding CNG Abbottabad Vehicles Road Mansehra Price Gas Market From SNGPL

Recent Stories

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

26 minutes ago
 BISP will soon launch survey to register more floo ..

BISP will soon launch survey to register more flood-affected families: Faisal Ku ..

49 minutes ago
 Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test se ..

Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test series against England

2 hours ago
 Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or We ..

Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or Wednesday: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at ..

Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at the age 86

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.