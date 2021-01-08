UrduPoint.com
AC Seals ATH Private Pharmacy For Selling Medicines On High Rates

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

AC seals ATH private pharmacy for selling medicines on high rates

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abbottabad Ameen ul Hasanat Friday sealed Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) private pharmacy shop for selling government hospital medicine on a high price.

According to the ATH spokesperson, the hospital administration came to know late at night that the private pharmacy at ATH is selling government medicines, Hospital Director and Medical Director ATH immediately informed the district administration.

AC Ameen ul Hasan in the presence of a drug inspector and hospital administration sealed the private pharmacy and seized the record of the pharmacy.

ATH administration also formed an inquiry committee comprising Chief Drug Inspector and Dr. Junaid which would probe the matter and submit its report within 24 hours.

Yesterday, an attendant of an ATH patient complained to hospital administration that he bought an injection from a private pharmacy and used it immediately, later while reading the details of the product saw the "Not for Sale stamp", which disclosed that the private pharmacy is selling government hospital medicines.

More Stories From Pakistan

