AC seals beverage factory, arrests owner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner, Shabqadar, Sayyed Fahad Iftikhar following directives of DC Charsadda Saadat Hassan on Thursday sealed a beverage factory in Matta Mughal area of Charsadda district after discovering that the factory was making counterfeit juices.

Assistant Director food Halal Food Authority, Muhammad Ibrahim accompanied the Assistant Commissioner on the occasion.

The owner of the factory was also taken into custody and later handed over to police for legal action against him.

AC Iftikhar said no one would be allowed to play with human lives and stern action would be initiated against makers of counterfeit items.

He said action against such businesses would continue till its extermination.