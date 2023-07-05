Open Menu

AC Seals Coal Mine In Dara, Inspects Prices Of Commodities

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Dara Aamir Nawaz on Wednesday paid visits to three coal mines in Old Bazi Khel Zahid and Fazal Ahmad lease area.

The Assistant Commissioner sealed Mine No-19 in the Zahid lease area which was built over a rainwater channel with no proper arrangement for water drainage. Apart from this, safety measures, labor facilities, first aid, and accommodation arrangements were found to be satisfactory.

Similarly, he visited Civil Hospital Dara and Civil Dispensary Zargun Khel and inspected the staff attendance register of various medical units, OPD, and medicine stock.

On this occasion, the patients were inquired about the facilities available and found satisfactory.

Necessary instructions were issued to the concerned authorities regarding ensuring cleanliness on a daily basis and providing the best facilities to the public.

Assistant Commissioner Dara Amir Nawaz also visited Dara Bazar and inspected the price, quality, and expiry of various food items in Dara Bazar and fined the violating shopkeepers on the spot and issued a warning to several shopkeepers regarding poor cleanliness and encroachments.

