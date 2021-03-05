AC seals five butcher shops over insanitary in Khauzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissiner Khuzdar Jameel Ahmed Baloch on Friday paid a surprise visit to Bazaar and sealed five butchshops over insanitary condition during checking cleansing of shops and control price list of goods at shops.

He also removed encroachments at Karachi Raod Agha after conducting operation against them.

Assistant Commissioner also warned the shopkeepers to maintain cleansing of their shops and to ensure implementation of control price list of things, otherwise strict action would be taken against them over violation of price control price list and non cleansing of shops.

He also directed relevant department to check price list along with expiry date of edible items and sanitation on daily basis in order to provide maximum facilities to common men in this regard.