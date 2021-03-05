UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Seals Five Butcher Shops Over Insanitary In Khauzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 10:23 PM

AC seals five butcher shops over insanitary in Khauzdar

Assistant Commissiner Khuzdar Jameel Ahmed Baloch on Friday paid a surprise visit to Bazaar and sealed five butchshops over insanitary condition during checking cleansing of shops and control price list of goods at shops

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissiner Khuzdar Jameel Ahmed Baloch on Friday paid a surprise visit to Bazaar and sealed five butchshops over insanitary condition during checking cleansing of shops and control price list of goods at shops.

He also removed encroachments at Karachi Raod Agha after conducting operation against them.

Assistant Commissioner also warned the shopkeepers to maintain cleansing of their shops and to ensure implementation of control price list of things, otherwise strict action would be taken against them over violation of price control price list and non cleansing of shops.

He also directed relevant department to check price list along with expiry date of edible items and sanitation on daily basis in order to provide maximum facilities to common men in this regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Visit Price Khuzdar

Recent Stories

Excellent training, commitment enhance operational ..

9 seconds ago

WHO to Release Report on SARS-CoV-2 Origins in Wee ..

10 seconds ago

Thousands hit the streets in fresh Algeria protest ..

12 seconds ago

Trump facing another lawsuit over US Capitol attac ..

14 seconds ago

Japan take 2-0 lead over Pakistan in Davis Cup tie ..

3 minutes ago

Govt fully respect, stand with national institutio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.