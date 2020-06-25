AC seals Ghee factory in Karak

(@FahadShabbir)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Abdul Sammad on Thursday conducted raid on a factory and sealed it for producing substandard Desi ghee.

After receiving information that a factory was operating in Rehmat Abad locality, violating hygiene standard and allegedly producing unfit ghee for consumption, the AC along with heavy contingent of police raided the unit.

During inspection, he sealed the factory and collected ghee samples for laboratory test. He said strict legal action would be taken against the responsible after receiving result of the samples.